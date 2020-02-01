Gor signs prodigal son on deadline day

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Edwin Lavatsa and Paul Mungai Kiongera have made a return to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after joining Gor Mahia and Wazito respectively on transfer deadline day.

The duo had in the past played for K’Ogalo. Lavatsa returns to the club after parting ways with Kakamega Homeboyz while Kiongera signed for moneybags Wazito from Irish lower-tier side Killarney Athletic.

“I am happy to have found a new home in Wazito and very ready for the challenge,” Kiongera said on Friday.

Kiongera becomes Wazito’s 12th signing in the mid-season transfer window while Lavatsa is the ninth player to join Gor Mahia who were desperate for a striker following the exit of Francis Afriyie and Gislain Yikpe who joined Township Rollers (Botswana) and Yanga (Tanzania) respectively.

Meanwhile Chemelil Sugar, now under Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala, was the most active in the mid-season window bringing in 18 new players and releasing 17.

Collins Obanda, David Aringo, Felix Ochieng, Calvince Odoyo, Ronny Omolo, David Oluoch and Jared Ouma have all joined the club on loan from Muhoroni Youth in what is a silent takeover of the struggling sugar belt side by Adagala.

