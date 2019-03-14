By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia warmed up for their must-win Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico on Sunday at Kasarani with a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in the SportPesa Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

Two quick-fire goals from substitute Francis Mustafa and Boniface Omondi cancelled out Luke Namanda’s 51st minute opener as Gor Mahia rallied to claim the maximum points in the closely contested encounter.

Namanda was put through on goal by Ali Bhai to slot home past hapless Gor custodian Fredrick Odhiambo but Mustafa, who replaced Nicholas Kipkirui on 55 minutes, equalised barely 12 minutes after coming on.

The Burundian capitalised on Homeboyz’s defensive lapse to plant the ball into the roof of the net. The dust had not settled before Gor took the lead through Boniface Omondi whose rasping shot from outside the box took a deflected off Festus Okiring into the back of the net, giving goalkeeper David Juma no chance.