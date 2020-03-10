Government cancels Harambee Stars v Comoros away clash

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

The government has called off Kenya's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game away to Comoros in a bid to 'safeguard the public' from the Coronavirus epidemic.

This clash was slated for Moroni on March 31, but then a communique from Sports PS Joe Okudo and copied to Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi confirmed the development.

"The Ministry wishes to inform you that there will be no more travel for international events until further notice, and notably for the next one month," the letter dated March 9 reads in part.

Besides, the home match involving these two teams slated for Nairobi is also in doubt after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wrote to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) requesting a postponement on the same grounds.

A squad of local-based Harambee Stars players is already in camp preparing for this game but Nation Sport understands a number of foreign-based players namely Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma, Victor Wanyama and Johanna 'Tosh' Omollo are unavailable should the matches be played.

Also affected by this development are a number of international events including the beach volleyball 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Abuja, and the Kenya Open golf tournament slated for Nairobi.

Advertisement