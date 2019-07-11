Government urged to assist surviving legends

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

The Government has been urged to set aside funds to assist retired sports legends who brought glory to the country in international competitions.

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli said this on Thursday when he visited the family of the late Joe Kadenge in Nairobi, before naming a few living legends who played for Kenya before independence.

“I thank President Uhuru among others who visited the legendary Harambee Stars striker when he was still alive, but also urge my friend Uhuru to establish a mechanism to assist other legends who are still alive,” said Atwoli who was accompanied by Kakamega Senator, Clephas Malala and sports administrator Susan Wamalwa.

Atwoli who gave his personal support of Sh300,000 described Kadenge as a true sportsman who made Kenya proud during his heydays as footballer who also played a big role in improving the game as a coach locally.

“Kadenge will be fondly remembered as an astute sportsman who made Kenya proud with his dazzling ball control and his ability to outwit opponents.

“Most of our legends are ailing and languishing in poverty because there was not kitty put aside for them after retirement. The legends would have free food, free transport, free flight and medical cover,” he said.

The family continued receiving visitors after the former footballer died at a Nairobi hospital on Sunday while receiving treatment.

Among leaders who have visited the family are Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Sports Minister Amina Mohammed.

The family has in the meantime organised a fundraiser set for Tuesday next week to raise funds for the funeral.