Greece says sports events on despite coronavirus outbreak

Thursday February 27 2020

Residents wearing respiratory mask are pictured at the entrance of the small town of Casalpusterlengo, southeast of Milan, on February 23, 2020, under the shadow of a new coronavirus outbreak, as Italy took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiralled. PHOTO | MIGUEL MEDINA | AFP

In Summary

  • Super League football contests are scheduled for Sunday while Basketball League games are planned for Saturday and Sunday
  • Next week a EuroLeague basketball game is slated between arch rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

ATHENS

Despite three coronavirus cases, Greece announced on Thursday that it will not postpone any upcoming sporting events.

"The scheduled sports activities will take place normally in the coming days. There is no reason to postpone according to epidemiologists, infectious diseases specialists who are consulted by the Ministry of Health on a daily basis. But we must all follow the rules of hygiene," Sports Undersecretary Lefteris Avgenakis wrote on Twitter.

Super League football contests are scheduled for Sunday while Basketball League games are planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week a EuroLeague basketball game is slated between arch rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos and semi-final contests between AEK and Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK and Olympiakos are scheduled in football Greek Cup.

Two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thessaloniki and one in Athens the last two days.

