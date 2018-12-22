MADRID

Atletico Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after Antoine Griezmann's second-half penalty was enough to see off Espanyol 1-0 on Saturday.

Griezmann smashed home from the spot 10 minutes after the break to give Diego Simeone's side three points from a hard-fought match with mid-table Espanyol that extends Atletico's unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

They stay second but move alongside Barca on 34 points, although the Catalans will have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead at the top of the league when they host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.