La Liga: Red-hot Griezmann fires Atletico level with Barcelona

Saturday December 22 2018

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (second left) celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa (left), Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Koke (second right) and Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin during their Spanish League match against RCD Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 22, 2018. PHOTO | OSCAR DEL POZO |

MADRID

Atletico Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after Antoine Griezmann's second-half penalty was enough to see off Espanyol 1-0 on Saturday.

Griezmann smashed home from the spot 10 minutes after the break to give Diego Simeone's side three points from a hard-fought match with mid-table Espanyol that extends Atletico's unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

They stay second but move alongside Barca on 34 points, although the Catalans will have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead at the top of the league when they host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Griezmann, who missed out on a Ballon d'Or despite winning the Europa League with Atletico last season and the World Cup with France in the summer, is on a fine run of form after having saved his side with a late winner at Real Valladolid last week.

