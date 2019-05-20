Guardiola says Man City treble not enough

By BBC SPORT

Manchester City will ultimately be judged on how they fare in the Champions League despite their historic treble, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss is aware critics will point to failure in Europe whatever other success he achieves at the club.

A 6-0 win over Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final followed Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs this season.

"I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League," said Guardiola.

"I know unless we do that it will not be enough.

"This comes with me. I know that. I arrive in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special that we have to win the Champions League and it's still true.

"In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions is incredible, but the Champions League we don't win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding but we want to win it."

City have won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cup since the takeover led by Sheikh Mansour in 2008 but have never won the Champions League.

Defender Vincent Kompany has been there throughout, including eight years as captain, but announced on Sunday he would be leaving the club.