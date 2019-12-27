Gusii Stadium closed for renovations

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

More by this Author

Authorities tasked with managing Gusii Stadium in Kisii County have resolved to close the facility for two months in order for renovations to be conducted on the playing surface.

The heavy downpour that has continued pondering the region have left the playing surface adversely damaged.

According to the county’s executive for sports Duke Mainga, the facility has been overused, holding several functions some of which not sport related.

“It is true that Gusii Stadium has been closed for renovations. We want to improve the playing surface in the shortest time possible.” he said.

Mainga further noted that the underground water system that is used to water the field had a problem that they intended to fix as they also look forward to maintain the grass.

This comes barely a week after the National Super League (NSL) side Shabana called for trials at the venue but the trials have since been moved to Cardinal Otunga in Mosocho, about 12km away.

Advertisement

The move will now force Shabana, Gusii Starlets and Resolution Kisii - who use the ground for their home matches - to seek alternative venues for their home matches.

Shabana are now contemplating using Sony Sugar’s Awendo Green Stadium or Zoo’s Kericho Stadium for their upcoming matches.

Gusii Starlets head coach Laitred Oyori has urged the authorities to speed up the renovations and ensure that the field is in good shape within the shortest time possible saying that looking for alternative grounds would be costly to the affected teams.

“We will be forced to play our matches at Nyatieko grounds or Sameta. I received a letter notifying us about the closure and we have no option other than to comply,” he said.

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Jezreel Mbegera has challenged the devolved unit to put up more stadiums in order to avoid over usage of Gusii stadium.

Gusii Stadium was set for a major rehabilitation after the county government injected more than Sh50m to uplift the facility and since then, the stadium has hosted two major events.

Last year in August, it hosted the Kenya Inter-Counties and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games and the 2019 Kenya Communications Sports Organization (Kecoso) Games.