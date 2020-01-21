By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Gusii United looks set to join their compatriots Shabana FC in the National Super League (NSL) at the end of the current campaign.

The Mosocho-based side from Kisii County boasts a lot of experienced players, the majority of whom have had stints in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and NSL teams.

The club is currently sitting at the helm of the table having amassed 23 points after 11 matches, winning seven, drawing two and losing other two.

Soy United are second on the log with 21 points having played the same number of matches.

Gusii are home to former Sofapaka FC player and at one point KPL top scorer Bob Mugalia who also featured for the national team.

On Sunday, the club beat Homa Bay side Sindo United 1-0 in an entertaining clash of the FKF cup that was staged at the Gusii Stadium to move to the next round (Round 32) as they booked a ticket to play KPL heavyweights KCB.

Coached by former Shabana and Zoo Kericho player Andrew Ongwae, the team has been a joy to watch in the third tier league and it has attracted a huge fan support barely two years since its inception.

Speaking on Sunday after recording the crucial victory, the coach was happy for his charges for showing maturity as they beat Sindo who had previously outclassed them in a league match.

“The boys came into this match prepared and knew that Sindo is a very strong team. So they took the match serious and am happy we got the much deserved win.

“We will see how far we go in this tournament and I thank God for the victory,” Ongwae said.

According to the tactician, coaches in Gusii region are looking forward to see that the entire region has a good number of teams plying their trade at top levels just as western Kenya region.

By so doing, coach Ongwae believes that they would give more youths an opportunity to showcase their talents in order to tackle to some extent an issue of unemployment.

“We will not rest on our laurels in ensuring that we get better teams that can compete at the top level for our youths. We look forward to give them an opportunity so as they can be engaged somewhere.” said the tactician.