Harambee Starlets carry Olympic dream to Ghana

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Harambee Starlets will be targeting a positive result when they take on Ghana's Black Queens in the first leg of third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier on Friday.

The West Africans start as favourites having been ranked 90 places above Kenya in the latest Fifa rankings where Ghana lie 50th.

However, Starlets coach David Ouma exuded confidence that Kenya can get an away goal in the first leg.

“We will try to contain their strong points away from home and possibly get an away goal. I am confident we can get a positive result away from home, to make it easier in the second leg,” said Ouma shortly before their departure on Tuesday morning.

Lead striker Mwanahalima Adam admitted it will be a tough test against Ghana.

“We (Kenya and Ghana) have met several times, so we know each other well. They are a strong side, but we will be going for a win,” said Adam, who inspired Kenya to the third round after scoring two goals against Malawi in the return leg to secure a 5-3 aggregate score.

Starlets left Nairobi Tuesday 8.10am aboard Kenya Airways and are expected in Accra at 1.30pm EAT.

Kenya will host Ghana next Tuesday for the return leg in Nairobi with the aggregate winner proceeding to the fourth round.

The fourth round, where Kenya could meet either Zambia or Botswana, will also be played in two legs. The fourth round aggregate winner will proceed to the fifth and final qualifying round, whose winner gets a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while the loser will play Copa America runners-up Chile in the Olympic Caf-Conmebol play-off.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women)

Defenders

Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons)

Midfielders

Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo Women), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls School), Topister Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls)

Forwards