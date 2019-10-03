By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets are unmoved by the vast experience of Friday's opponents Ghana as the two sides prepare to clash in the first leg of the third round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Accra.

The national women's football team overwhelmed Malawi 5-3 on aggregate, while the Ghanaian Black Queens were too good for Gabon during the second round of the qualifiers.

Ahead of Friday’s tie, Ghana start as favourites if the latest Fifa rankings and their regular participation in international events among them World Cup, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and African Games are anything to by.

Ghana are placed at position 50, while Kenya are a distant 143, but diminutive forward Mwanahalima Adam believes their opponents' past experience will count for nothing.

Adam, who scored twice during the return leg against Malawi at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos early last month, sad they are up to the task.

The Thika Queens forward noted that the fact that they held Ghana to a 1-1 draw during an international friendly match last year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is proof enough that anything is possible.

Advertisement

“We go into today’s match as underdogs but we are not worried by that tag. Just as they want to win, we also want to win and we are going for nothing but a good performance.

Definitely they will be buoyed by the home advantage, but we will not be carried away. It will be an interesting tie but we will see how it pans out. But all in all, we are keen to build on the performance against Malawi," said Adam.

The team's assistant coach Jackeline Juma said the morale in the team is good and the players are raring to go.

“We are glad there are no injuries, the players have acclimatised and we are optimistic ahead of the clash tomorrow(today)," said Juma.