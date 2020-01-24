Harambee Starlets draw Tanzania in Awcon qualifiers

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

National women's football team, Harambee Starlets will renew rivalry with neighbours Tanzania during the first round of the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

The first leg is set to be played between April 6 and the return leg will be staged on 14 in Dar es Salaam.

The two sides met last year during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Championship staged in Tanzania with Kenya winning the title thanks to 2-0 win against the Kilimanjaro Queens at the at the Chamazi Stadium, in Dar es Saalam.

The winner of the first round will then face-off with the winner of yet another first round tie pitting the Democratic Republic of Congo against Sao Tome & Principe, between June 1, and June 9.

Reached for comment ahead of the clash, Starlets assistant coach Jackline Juma said it’s another chance to return to biennial event having missed out on the 2018 event.

“We have a good squad but we will keep strengthening it ahead of the event. We will not underrate any team but our goal and focus is to return to the Awcon having last participated in the 2016 in Cameroon,” said Juma.

The second round winner will grace the 12-team final tournament which will be held between November 28 and December 12, 2020.