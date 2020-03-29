Harambee Starlets drop in Fifa rankings

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Harambee Starlets has dropped four places in the latest Fifa rankings released on March 27.

David Ouma's side, which has just finished a 14-day quarantine after visiting Turkey for the Turkish Women's Cup, now occupies position 137 globally.

In Turkey, the Cecafa champions beat Northern Ireland 2-0, before losing to Chile 5-0 and Ghana 3-1 in their group to bag the bronze medal.

Kenya used the eight-team competition to prepare for the first round of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifying match against neighbours Tanzania initially slated for April. The home and away fixtures were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tanzania is two places behind Kenya in the Fifa rankings after descending four spots. Rwanda and Uganda occupy positions 144 and 146 worldwide after tumbling four places as well.

Ethiopia remains the top-ranked country from the Cecafa region at position 111.

Shepolopolo of Zambia, who tossed Kenya out of the race to reach Tokyo Olympics in the semi-final stage of the African qualification late last year, have made inroads in the global rankings.

The Zambians are six places up to close the top-100 teams in the world.

Nigeria is the top-ranked country in Africa at position 38 after rising one spot. Neighbours Cameroon are in second place on the continent at position 51 globally after dropping two spots.

South Africa is now 53rd after moving up two places, while Ghana stays 60th worldwide and fourth in Africa.