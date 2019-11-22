Harambee Starlets eye Cecafa final slot

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Unbeaten Harambee Starlets will be seeking to secure a final berth at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's championship when they meet Burundi in the semi finals at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

The other last four encounter will pit Uganda against defending champions Tanzania.

Starlets topped Group B with nine points after beating last year’s Cecafa runners up Uganda 3-0 in their last group stage match on Thursday.

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma says getting to the semis is a battle half won for the lasses, who took fourth place in last year’s assignment earning four points.

“We have intensely worked on our aggression while attacking and being in the right place at the right time, while maintaining our strong defence. I’m sure we will get positive results,” said Ouma.

Kenya will be aiming not only to get to the finals, but also maintain their good record against Burundi. Kenya has won the team's two previous meetings.

Burundi's Swallows took a break from the championships last year, but have retuned strongly this year, earning a spot in this year's competition after finishing second in Group A.

Starlets captain and defender Dorcas Shikobe says the team is now excited about to be on the brink of reaching the finals. She added that they will try not to underestimate Burundi.

"The wins have worked well with our plans of progression and with all the matches played, I'm glad our attack is improved and is a bit quicker which means the players are composed enough, utilising every chance," said Ouma.