Starlets eye victory against Chile in Turkey

Kenya women’s football team head coach David Ouma has backed his team to put up a good performance against highly-ranked Chile when the two teams meet on Saturday in the Turkish Women Cup.

Harambee Starlets started the tournament on a high, beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Wednesday and Ouma believes the team will get a positive result against Saturday’s opponents.

“We are aware of their strong points, and we will be keen to deal with that tomorrow. If we can keep our awareness on these threats, then we are capable of getting a positive result against them,” Ouma told Nation Sport on phone from Turkey on Friday.

Ouma’s charges started the tournament on a high when they beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Wednesday in the Turkish city of Alanya, with Topistar Situma and Dorcas Shiveka scoring in the 62nd and 75th minutes of the match respectively.

Ouma had earlier told Nation Sport that Chile’s experience earned from playing in the World Cup makes them favourites in today’s match. He however remains confident that his young team will perform well against their South American opponents.

Chile, ranked 32nd by Fifa, lost 3-0 against United States of America in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Chile beat Ghana 3-0 in their opening match of the Turkish Women Cup on Wednesday.