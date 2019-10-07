Harambee Starlets face Ghanaian test

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The national women’s football team coach David Ouma believes the work is half way done as they parade against Ghana on Tuesday during the return leg of their 2020 Olympics Qualifier third round match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani at 4pm.

Ouma has challenged the team to complete the work they started during the first leg in Ghana last Friday where they held the hosts to a barren draw.

Speaking on Monday at the Kasarani Stadium after Harambee Starlets' morning training session, Ouma said the players have the nerves to win at home if the result of the return leg of the second round tie against Malawi is anything to go by.

Starlets, who had lost 3-2 away, turned tables on visitors to win 3-0 for a 5-3 aggregate score to book a date with the West Africans, and Ouma is optimistic of the same development when they line up against Ghana.

“Ghana were match favourites and we managed to hold them at their own backyard. But now we host them, we have home advantage and the players are confident of a good result.

Since we played a defending game away, we will be creating chances tomorrow (Tuesday) and make use of it," said Ouma.

MWANAHALIMA CONFIDENT

Ouma at the same time said he has been vindicated after dropping the experienced and regular players ahead of the qualifiers and instead opted for upcoming and promising players.

“This just goes to show we have good players in this country. Few players from the previous team form part of this outfit and so far the results are promising. Any good player across the nation has a chance to join the team because we attend league matches and scouting is ongoing.”

The team’s captain and experienced defender Dorcas Shikobe said they will be going for a win.

“We have the chance to proceed to the next round and we just want to give our best shot and see what happens. It will be an interesting match, but we hope the result will end in our favour," noted the Oserian player.

Speedy forward Mwanahalima Adam is confident they can stop the Ghanaians.

“It will be a tough match, but we are buoyed by the fact that we held Ghana away to a barren draw, something that is giving us courage ahead of the tie.