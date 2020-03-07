Harambee Starlets fall to Chile in Turkish Cup

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Harambee Starlets on Saturday fell to Chile in their second match of the Turkish Women Cup losing 5-0 at the Gold City Sport Complex.

This was a shift from their outstanding performance on Wednesday where they beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in their opening match of the week-long tournament, while Chile maintained their perfect run having beaten Ghana 3-0 on Wednesday at the same venue.

Kenya's next match is scheduled for Tuesday against Ghana. The two teams will be renewing their rivalry having clashed in the the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers where Kenya beat Ghana 1-0 in the third round.

Kenya is in Group B with Chile, Northern Ireland and Ghana, while Romania, Hungary, Venezuela and Hong Kong are in group A.

The group winners will face off in the final, while the the second placed finishers will play in the third-place playoff.

The third and fourth placed teams at the end of the group matches will play in fifth and seventh placed playoffs.