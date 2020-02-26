Starlets to feature in Rongai tourney ahead of Turkish Cup

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Starlets will feature in a four-team tournament on Saturday as they prepare for the Turkish Cup that is scheduled for March 2-11.

The tournament will be played at the Ongata Rongai Senior School and also features the Harambee Stars Under 16 side, Dagoretti High School and the hosts - Ongata Rongai Senior School.

Harambee Starlets were earlier scheduled to play against The Junior Stars (U16) on Friday but that has been shelved with focus now on the four-team tournament.

Starlets jet out on Monday for Turkey with the final squad set to be named before then.

Other countries who will participate in the Turkish tournament include Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan and Chile.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards