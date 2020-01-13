Harambee Starlets keeper eyes greener pastures in Cyprus

By BERNARD ROTICH

National women’s football team Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Annedy Kundu has earned a three-year contract with Cypriot league side Lakatamia Football Club.

And as she prepares to leave for Nicosia together with her teammate Ruth Ingosi, Annedy’s elder sister Agrippina Kundu arrived from Yaounde, Cameroon, last Friday after the national women’s volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games which will be held in Tokyo in July.

Annedy caught the attention of scouts during the Cecafa Women’s Championship held in Tanzania last year. The goalkeeper made daring saves that helped the team clinch the title. For her exploits, Annedy bagged the Golden Glove Award in the tournament.

The player will be flying out of the country today after penning the deal with Lakatamia which plays in the Cypriot Women’s Premier League. The club has been in existence since 1998.

Annedy has been playing for the Eldoret Falcons for the last three years after graduating from high school where she was identified by scouts.

Nation Sport caught up with her at their home in Shilongo, Malava, Kakamega County before she embarks on the long journey to Cyprus.

When we arrived in the compound excitement greets us. Annedy’s parents were up early.Annedy came out of a small grass-thatched house to welcome us before the interview.

She said that after struggling for three years, she is delighted to have landed a contract at the Cypriot team.

“This is a dream come true because I have been looking forward to playing for an international team. I never knew luck would come my way for me to play abroad,” Annedy said.

Her plan is to return home and help her parents and other women footballers who have been struggling.

“This is a good opportunity for me to help my parents and the upcoming youths who lack training facilities,” said the player who is the last born in a family of nine children.

Annedy was born on December 17, 1996. She attended Shamberere Primary School where she used to compete short races.

After her primary school education, Annedy joined Form One at Mugai High School where she started playing football. Her sister Agrippina encouraged her to train as a goalkeeper because she had good height.

Annedy was later transferred to Ibinzo Girls High School where she played as a goalkeeper until she completed Form Four.

In 2017, after completing her ‘O’ level education, she was invited for trials at Eldoret Falcons in Uasin Gishu County. She impressed the coach and she was selected to join the team.

Annedy’s father Reuben Kundu, a retired teacher, said that they received the news of his daughter joining Lakatamia with a lot of joy.

“My daughter has been working very hard at Eldoret Falcons. I have been encouraging her to always persevere. When she got the contract we were happy as a family and we wish her all the best as she joins a new team abroad,” the father said.

He appealed to the state to help connect electricity to their village so that he can be able to watch his daughter playing on TV.

Kundu is happy his children are doing well in sports. He said: “My two girls make me proud. I know they will go places. I have supported them in the best way I can.”

Annedy’s mother, Jane Kundu, said she was an athlete in her youth. She thanks God for giving her children who are talented in sports which will change their lives.

“I used to be an athlete while in school. My love for sports has not stopped. That is why I always encourage my children to be active in sports. Today, we are bidding our daughter goodbye as she travels abroad,” the mother said.

Agrippina said that she was happy for her younger sister. She advised her to go and work hard in her new team.

“She is a good girl who listens to instructions and I know she will do her best when she arrives in Cyprus,” Agrippina said.