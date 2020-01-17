Harambee Starlets player excited by Cyprus move

By BENARD ROTICH

National women’s football team player Ruth Ingosi will be joining her long-time friend, classmate and neighbour Annedy Kundu at Lakatamia Football Club, a Premiership side in Cyprus.

The Harambee Starlets midfielder heads to Lakatamia on a three-year contract. The team features in the Cyprus women’s Division One League which has been in existence since 1998.

Just like her friend Kundu, Ingosi has been playing for the Eldoret Falcons Football Club before being identified to play for Starlets. Ingosi’s best moment was when Starlets won the Cecafa Senior Women’s Challenge in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last year.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Ingosi said the news of her selection by Lakatamia came as a shock. She is so excited that finally someone hard noticed her hardwork.

Nation Sport visited Ingosi at their home in Mayungu village in Malava, Kakamega County, before she left for her new base. The footballer said she is looking forward to wearing the uniform of her new club. “This will change my life forever,” she said.

Ruth Ingosi (right) and her parents Charles Ingosi and Agnes Lwosi at their home in Mayungu, Kakamega on January 11, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

“I’m so excited about the new development and I’m quite sure this will change our lives. I will be looking forward to improving my skills in the sport because we learn every day,” Ingosi said.

The player caught the eye of the scouts together with Starlets goalkeeper Kundu, her friend since their high school days.

“The best part of this deal is that I will be in the same club with my friend Annedy Kundu, who is now like a sister to me. She has been an inspiration. She always wants the best when we play,” added the footballer.

Ingosi said it has been a long journey and a big struggle to remain focused on her goals. She said at one time her teammates at Eldoret Falcons walked out of the team, but she and Kundu didn’t give up.

In the national team, she singles out her coach David Ouma, whom she says gave her important tips during her training, which she will forever appreciate.

“Our coach gave us good tips. During our assignments in various tournaments I’ve acquired a lot of experience. This has opened new doors for me,” she said.

Ingosi also thanked her Eldoret Falcons Coach Joshua Ariko, who gave them support all through.

Ruth Ingosi outside her hut at their home in Mayungu village, Malava Constituency in Kakamega County on January 11, 2020. The Eldoret Falcons player has been picked Division One side Lakatamia in Cyprus. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

“Training was tough, but our coach gave his best to make sure we got good results. He is happy that finally we got a contract that will change our future,” Ingosi said.

Born on December 19, 1995, Ingosi went to Shamuni Primary School, before joining Ibinzo Girls High School in Kakamega County.

She started playing football as a defender and a striker. Upon completing Form Four, Ingosi and her friend Kundu continued playing in local teams before being recruited by Eldoret Falcons in 2017.

“It was difficult playing for the team because it’s a local club and sometimes it was hard to get pay, but we persevered until the national team call-up. After winning the Cecafa title, Lakatamia contacted us,” the soft-spoken footballer said.

Ruth Ingosi tends to their animals at their home in Mayungu village on January 11, 2020. The Eldoret Falcons player has been picked Division One side Lakatamia in Cyprus. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

Ingosi’s father, Charles Ingosi said he is happy that his daughter will play for an international club.

“I was a good footballer in my day. As a family, we used to form a team and play in local tournaments. I’m happy because my daughter was identified to play in Cyprus and this will change our lives as a family,” he said.

Ariko, who has coached the girls since 2017, said that Ingosi is a star. He said her discipline has elevated her.