Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has released the provisional squad for the Turkish Women Cup scheduled to be played from March 2 to 11.

Ouma has said that the provisional squad is a test team for those he will later select to play in the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers in April.

"The new squad obviously comprises of new young players who haven't played for the national team before, but have proven to be capable by their outstanding performances in other national tournaments.

I am particularly excited about new call up from Falling Water’s club midfielder, Jane Njeri, who showed immense skill in leading her team to retain the Central regional title in the Chapa Dimba tournament.

"But each player will have to prove their worth during this tourney otherwise, I will be forced to go back hunting for those who have left the country to play professionally for the European clubs to represent us in AWCON qualifiers," said Ouma.

The coach has omitted all the players who landed deals in foreign clubs recently like Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi, perhaps giving them time to settle in their new teams.

Ouma told Nation Sport that he is keen on giving upcoming players an opportunity to grow their careers and get international recognition at an early age without favouritism, because talent and skill speaks for itself and the scouting pool has now been widened through different tournaments all over the country giving players equal opportunities.

"We all saw the magic that last year's hard work brought especially the Cecafa win giving some of our most impressive players a chance to get admirable international deals and I am happy that they are moving up creating space for the upcoming players," said Ouma.

The team is expected to hit camp on February 23 in Nairobi before jetting out to Turkey on Monday, March 2 after Ouma has trimmed the squad to a final list of 21.

Other countries, which will participate in the Turkish Women tournament include Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile. The tournament will run from March 2 to 11.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)