Harambee Starlets storm Cecafa final

Saturday November 23 2019

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam (centre) in action against Burundi during their semi-final clash of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's championship at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on November 23, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

  • A brace from on-form Jentrix Shikwanga and a goal each from Mwanahalima Adam, Dorcus Shikobe and Corazone Aquino gave Starlets the emphatic win and they will now face the winner of clash pitting champions Tanzania and Uganda in Monday's final.
By LOKEDER NATIOM
Harambee Starlets on Saturday qualified for the final of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's championship after a 5-0 thrashing of Burundi in the semi-final at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

more to follow...

