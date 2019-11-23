Harambee Starlets storm Cecafa final
Harambee Starlets on Saturday qualified for the final of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's championship after a 5-0 thrashing of Burundi in the semi-final at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
A brace from on-form Jentrix Shikwanga and a goal each from Mwanahalima Adam, Dorcus Shikobe and Corazone Aquino gave Starlets the emphatic win and they will now face the winner of clash pitting champions Tanzania and Uganda in Monday's final.
