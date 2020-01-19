Harambee Starlets striker set for Swedish trials

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Harambee Starlets long serving forward Mwanahalima Adam will undergo trials with Swedish top-tier side Djugardens IF.

The 22-year-old famously known as "Dogo" due to her short and tiny frame currently plies her trade with the Women's Premier League side Thika Queens, which finished third last season.

Adam is expected to leave for Sweden on Tuesday after official clearance of her travel documentation for the trials scheduled for January 20 to 31 in Stockholm.

"This is great news for the team and an an inspiration to the rest of the players. Adam is hardworking, extremely skilled and genuinely enjoys football. I hope that her efforts will immensely impress the scouts and give her a better opportunity to excel in the sport," said Fredrick Chege, Thika Queens team manager.

Adam had been spotted by the Swedish scouts from her impressive performance in last year's Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Championship and met Dogo when they visited Kenya for a coaches training last in December.

Adam scored five goals in the competition which Starlets won after outclassing two time defending champions Tanzania 2-0 in the final at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The move comes exactly a week after her fellow Harambee Starlets compatriots’, goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingosi signed three-year-long deals with Cyprus top tier side Lakatamia.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation Deputy President Doris Petra has been selected to head the Vice Presidents committee that will be responsible for organizing tournaments in the Cecafa region.

The committee consists of other notable vice presidents in the region including Burundi’s Aimable Habimana, Sudan’s Bani Ahmed Eltatih, Justus Mugisha of Uganda and Eunice Ali of Djibouti.