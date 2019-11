Harambee Starlets opened their Council of East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Ethiopia at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Gentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso secured the win for Kenya who move top of Group 'B' pending the result between Uganda and Djibouti in the second match of the day.