Harambee Stars midfielder joins PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu on Wednesday completed his much-anticipated move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder is a direct replacement for Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei who has been released by the club.

Chiefs confirmed the development on their social media accounts and even though they did not reveal the details of the deal, Nation Sport understands Akumu penned a three-year deal.

“We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy - Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family,” the club tweeted.

Akumu left Gor Mahia in 2014 to join Sudanese giants Al Khartoum where he spent two years before moving to Zesco United in Zambia in 2016. The Zambian side was eager to renew his contract but he chose to move to the PSL.

“I have done my best at Zesco and I would like to thank the club for the opportunity. They have scaled my career to a higher level but I think time was ripe for another challenge. I know it won’t be easy at Kaizer Chiefs but I am fighter and I like challenges – that is the main reason I am moving to the club, to work hard and prove my worth but the overall goal is to help the club achieve its goals,” Akumu told Nation Sport.

