Harambee Stars defender to undergo surgery in France

By JAPHETH MUTINDA

Injured Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is set to undergo surgery on his right knee on Wednesday in France, Football Kenya Federation have said.

Mandela, who plays for Maritzburg United in South Africa, incurred a meniscus tear in training last week which ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

FKF also confirmed that the experienced defender will join the rest of the squad in Egypt - even though he is not in head coach Sébastien Migné's final 23-man squad for the tournament - as the boys prepare to face Algeria in the opening match on Sunday.

Kenya will then face neighbours Tanzania on June 27 before closing their group stage matches against pre-tournament favourites Senegal on July 1.

The national team arrived in Egypt Tuesday night after a 19-day camp in Paris France and will hold its first training session Wednesday evening.