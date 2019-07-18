Harambee Stars in Group G of 2021 Afcon qualifiers
Thursday July 18 2019
IN CAIRO, EGYPT
The national men football team, Harambee Stars, has been placed in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
According to the draw conducted on Thursday night in Cairo, Kenya will battle for a place in the continental tournament with Togo, Comoros and seven-time Africa champions Egypt.
The first two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the finals in Cameroon.
Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne will be looking to become the first coach to guide Kenya to back-to-back Afcon tournaments when the qualifiers proper commence on November 11.
Migne helped Kenya book an automatic ticket to this year's edition after finishing second behind Ghana in the qualifiers.
The 2021 qualifiers will be preceded by pre-qualifiers which will be played in two legs from October 7-15. The aggregate winners of the pre-qualifiers will take their respective slots in Group A,B,C and D.
DRAW
Pre-qualifiers
Liberia v Chad (Group A)
South Sudan v Seychelles (Group B)
Mauritius v Sao Tome et Principe (Group C)
Djibouti v Gambia (Group D)
Groups
Group A- Mali, Guinea, Namibia
Group B- Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi
Group C- Ghana, South Africa, Sudan
Group D- DR Congo, Gabon, Angola
Group E- Morocco, Central Africa Republic, Mauritania, Burundi
Group F- Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda
Group G- Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros
Group H- Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana
Group I- Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Swaziland
Group J- Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
Group K- Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia
Group L- Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho