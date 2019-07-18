Harambee Stars in Group G of 2021 Afcon qualifiers

By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO, EGYPT

The national men football team, Harambee Stars, has been placed in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to the draw conducted on Thursday night in Cairo, Kenya will battle for a place in the continental tournament with Togo, Comoros and seven-time Africa champions Egypt.

The first two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the finals in Cameroon.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne will be looking to become the first coach to guide Kenya to back-to-back Afcon tournaments when the qualifiers proper commence on November 11.

Migne helped Kenya book an automatic ticket to this year's edition after finishing second behind Ghana in the qualifiers.

The 2021 qualifiers will be preceded by pre-qualifiers which will be played in two legs from October 7-15. The aggregate winners of the pre-qualifiers will take their respective slots in Group A,B,C and D.

DRAW

Pre-qualifiers

Liberia v Chad (Group A)

South Sudan v Seychelles (Group B)

Mauritius v Sao Tome et Principe (Group C)

Djibouti v Gambia (Group D)

Groups

Group A- Mali, Guinea, Namibia

Group B- Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi

Group C- Ghana, South Africa, Sudan

Group D- DR Congo, Gabon, Angola

Group E- Morocco, Central Africa Republic, Mauritania, Burundi

Group F- Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G- Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H- Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I- Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Swaziland

Group J- Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K- Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia