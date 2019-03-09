By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga struck the winner to help his side Kashiwa Reysol sink Albirex Niigata 1-0 at Denka Big Swan Stadium to move into second place in the Japanese second tier on Saturday.

Olunga - whose brace in midweek saw his side shock top tier side FC Tokyo 2-1 in the Japanese League Cup, netted the all-important goal on 73 minutes.

This was his second league appearance since their relegation from the top flight last year.

Olunga, 24, was a second half substitute in the team’s 1-0 win over Machida Zelvia in the second match of the league last Saturday.

Kashiwa have now amassed nine points similar to leaders Mito Hollyhock in three matches.

Kashiwa host Sagan Tosu in round two encounter of the cup competition next Wednesday.

The Japanese League Cup is composed of four groups of four teams each with the top two after six rounds progressing to the playoff stage.

He is set to join the national team on March 18 ahead of the dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group “D” qualifier against Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for March 23 in Accra.