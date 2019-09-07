Harambee Stars striker keen on winning promotion

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has been scoring goals for fun in the Japanese second-tier this season for his club Kashiwa Reysol.

In 21 appearances this season, the former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC forward has scored 14 goals. He attributes his current form to hard work.

“I started the pre-season with Reysol this time and I have fully adapted now. I have been working very hard to sharpen my weaknesses and I believe that is what has propelled me to the form I am currently enjoying,” said Olunga.

With five games left before end of the J2 league, Reysol sit at the helm of the log with 62 points from 30 matches. Olunga is keen to see the team back in the top-flight league but remains coy on his future at the club.

“I definitely want the team to play in the J1 league next season and I am hoping to continue scoring goals to help us achieve that. Of course performing better and scoring goals will increase my chances of getting a better deal but at the moment I have to take care of what is within my reach and that is helping the team gain promotion,” said the 25-year-old.

Olunga will for the first time captain Harambee Stars as they take on Uganda Cranes in an international friendly at Kasarani on Sunday afternoon. Kenya is using the match to prepare for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers where they’ve been pooled alongside Egypt, Comoros and Togo. He is optimistic of Kenya’s chances.

