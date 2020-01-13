Harambee Stars ace to switch clubs in Zambia

Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Otieno is set to join Zambian side Zanaco from Red Arrows.

Otieno, who joined Red Arrows in February 2018 from AFC Leopards, has made a name for himself in the Zambian Super League (ZSL) over the last two seasons.

His exploits have seen him win the trust of Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi who has made him his preferred number one ahead of Patrick Matasi and Timothy Odhiambo.

"We have agreed on personal terms and it's now up to the two clubs to agree on transfer fees," Otieno told Nation Sport on phone from Zambia.

Zanaco was formed in 1978 as a social team by management trainees of Zambia National Commercial Bank and is based at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

They have won seven league titles and three domestic trophies. They are currently ranked 16th on the 18-team ZSL log.