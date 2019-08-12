Harambee Stars defender lands Saudi Arabian club

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars defender David “Cheche” Ochieng has left the country this afternoon to Saudi Arabia where he is set to join second-tier side Al Ansar on a one-year deal.

Cheche, who has been a free agent after his short-term deal with Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards expired at the end of the 2018/19 season, says he is glad to be going to a country that gave him his breakthrough as a professional footballer.

“I have a pre-contract with Al Ansar and we have agreed on the terms and everything else. I was scheduled to join the team in Egypt for pre-season but my visa delayed. I will have my medical test on Wednesday and if all goes well I will be officially unveiled thereafter,” Cheche told Nation Sport.

“I am delighted to be going back to Saudi Arabia. I was here before with Al-Taawoun FC and therefore I won’t have a difficult time settling in. I know and understand the language and how to conduct myself. I also know the expectations of the team and what I have to do to perform at that level. In my first season with Al Taawoun I was named the best defender and my main goal, therefore, is to do my best with Al Ansar and get back to the Saudi Professional League by next season.” he added.

Cheche joined AFC Leopards on a short-term contract in March after mutually terminating his deal with Swedish second-tier side IF Brommapojkarna. He also had a stint with New York Cosmos in the US and he is banking on this experience as he joins Al Ansar.