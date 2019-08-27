Harambee Stars defender joins Swedish side

He later joined Free State Stars in South Africa in 2016 before moving to USA to join AFC Ann Arbor which plays in the fourth tier in 2018.

The lanky defender started his professional football career at Chemelil Sugar FC in 2014 joining straight from Kakamega High School.

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has joined Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg.

Okumu, 22, impressed for the Kenyan National team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, catching the eyes of scouts at the club. He is already in Sweden and having agreed personal terms with the club, is set to be officially unveiled on Wednesday.

He impressed and was soon snapped up by Real Monarchs, the reserve team for MLS side Real Salt Lake.