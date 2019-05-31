Harambee Stars depart for France

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne and his 27-strong squad departed for France Friday morning for an intense 18-day training camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Behind him, the Frenchman left a country largely cynical about his unusual squad selection that saw him spring a number of surprise inclusions, while making even more surprising exclusions.

And on his shoulders, Migne carried the hopes of a nation that has for long been frustrated by poor performance especially in important international competitions.

Philemon Otieno, the formidable Gor Mahia defender who made the travelling squad, has however backed his coach, saying that him and his fellow team mates will do all it takes to make Kenya proud.

“We will shock you. We know many people are not very happy about the selection, but those of us who are here are happy and we know the importance of the tournament. We shall not let you down,” he said.

The current Harambee Stars squad has indeed been the subject of heavy criticism, with many viewing Migne’s selection as both unorthodox and incomprehensible.

On Thursday, the Frenchman’s shocked many by dropping reigning SportPesa Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga from his squad, and opting instead to include the unfit and inexperienced Ovella Ochieng and Masoud Juma, who has not been active for the last seven months.

This coming just a fortnight after he left out current Zambia top scorer Jesse Were for inexplicable reasons.

The others who have been dropped from the team are AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire, and Migne is now left with the huge task of proving his critics wrong.

For the next 18 days, the national team will be based at the French Rugby Federation in Paris where they are scheduled to play two friendly matches against Madagascar in Paris and Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 7 and June 15 respectively.

They will then make the final trip to Egypt on June 19.

Kenya’s first match at the continental tourney will be against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo, before they take on Tanzania in their second match four days later.

The game between Harambee Stars and Senegal will be the last group C match on July 1. All of Stars' matches will be staged at the 30,000-seater 30 June stadium in Cairo.

Travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo