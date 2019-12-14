Harambee Stars edge Zanzibar in Kampala

By JEFF KINYANJUI

A 49th minute strike by Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa was all Harambee Stars needed to dispatch a stubborn Zanzibar in their final Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group B match played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Kenya finishes top of Group B with nine points after beating Tanzania and Sudan in the first two matches.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno expressed his joy after the win and said his charges are ready for the semi final on Tuesday.

“Zanzibar are a good side and I think they were unlucky to pick just a point in their first two games. We knew they would attack us relentlessly as it was a must win for them and we therefore planned to be compact and defend well when we lose the ball. We knew they would create spaces at the back and I am glad we made use of that chance when it came,” Zico said after the match.

Kenya will face either Eritrea or Djibouti in the last four on Tuesday and Zico says his charges are more than ready to battle.

“I am happy we met our target to finish top of the group and in style by winning all our group stage match. We are the defending champions and our target is to defend the title so whoever we meet at the semi – the mission is the same. We have prepared well and everything is going on well so far,” he added.

