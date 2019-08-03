The battle of the Stars: Who will blink first?

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars will face Tanzania in an African Nations Championship (Chan) return leg tie at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Sunday afternoon.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says his charges are ready to finish the job at home.

“We have improved a lot this week and I am happy. We are ready to give our best but I expect a very tough match. We beat Tanzania during Afcon and it is always difficult to beat the same team twice. They have almost the same team they had at Afcon with the exception of a few players while for us it is a totally different team," Migne said after the team’s final training session at Kasarani on Saturday.

“We will try to be brave on the pitch and I expect the fans to turn out in large numbers, it is important.”

Team captain Dennis Odhiambo says finishing was the biggest let down in the first leg encounter and that has been worked on.

“The coordination and finishing was not okay during the first leg but we have worked on that during the week and I have seen a lot of improvement. I am optimistic we will do better and move to the final stage of the qualifiers,” he said.

Tanzania meanwhile jetted into the country on Friday evening and also had a feel of the match venue on Saturday.

Coach Ndairagije Etienne says they are here to rectify the mistakes they made in the first leg.

“We have worked hard and I’m optimistic we will beat Kenya,” Etienne said.

Striker John Bocco meanwhile sent a warning to Kenya saying they are here for victory.

“We did not score at home but that does not mean we will not score on Sunday. We will battle until the final whistle and I am hoping we proceed to the next stage,” he said.

Tickets retail for Sh100 and are on sale at Kenya Cinema, Ngomongo Police Station, opposite Safari Park Hotel and at the stadium outside Gate 12.