Harambee Stars forward wants fresh start in Europe

Paul Were's breakthrough arrived in 2010 while turning out for former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Tusker FC.

Almost a decade later, the Kenyan international has featured for nine clubs, moving from one club to another almost every year.

To many, he seems to be a very unsettled player despite his undoubted potential and talent. He re-joined AFC Leopards late last year but did not last long before jetting out once again to Greece to join third-tier side Egalao 1931.

The speedy winger says he might have been unlucky not to settle at one club and make a name for himself in Europe but he is not giving up just yet.

"I might have made some wrong moves in my career but that is how life is - you make mistakes but the most important thing is to pick the lessons going forward," said Were.

"At some point I also got injuries and that affected my progress. Also, the change of coaches in most of these clubs before I settled down really affected my career. For instance, at Amazulu in South Africa it took long before I got my work permit and just when I was all good to go the coach was sacked," he added.

"The new coach obviously did not understand why I had featured in the past matches and that affected my chances. Agents also play a very big role in a player's career and I haven't been lucky to get high profile agents and that also explains it."

Were, who started his career at the now defunct amateur side Young Spiders FC before joining FISA Academy and later Mathare Youth, says former Gor Mahia winger Ibrahim Kitawi, Musa Mohammed, Patrick Oboya and Kevin "Ade" Omondi inspired him during his formative years.

"We all grew up in the same area and they started playing professional football ahead of me. That really inspired me and looking back I am happy with the progress I have made," said Were.