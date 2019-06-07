By JAPHETH MUTINDA

Skipper Victor Wanyama scored from the spot as Harambee Stars hit Madagascar 1-0 in an international friendly match at Stade Robert Boban in Paris on Friday.

Of concern to Kenya's head coach Sebastien Migne will be the injury to left-back Aboud Omar who went down late on and was replaced by Paul Were.

After a scoreless first half which Madagascar, who are set to make their maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 2019 edition that will run from June 22-July 19 in Egypt, dominated, Migne decided to rest Musa Mohammed for Joseph Okumu, while Michael Olunga and Eric Ouma came on John Avire and Eric Johannah, respectively.

Before that, Madagascar had a penalty saved by Patrick Matasi on 42 minutes after the St Georges goalkeeper fouled Martin Tsilavina inside the area.

Andriamatsino Charles, who also had a shot that came off the bar in the first real attempt by either side midway through the half, was the man who could not beat Matasi from 12 yards.

With the introduction of Kashiwa Reysol's Olunga at the start of the break, Stars became more adventurous going forward, with the lanky striker twice going close before Kenya got the breakthrough.

Ayub Timbe, who had a brilliant afternoon on the flanks, delivered a dangerous cross that was handled by Norel Jeremy. The centre referee did not hesitate pointing at the spot.

Wanyama took the responsibility and gave Kenya the lead which they held onto till the end.

Stars are in Group C in the Cup of Nations where they will face Algeria in the opening match on June 23, before tackling neighbours Tanzania on June 27.