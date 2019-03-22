Harambee Stars in Ghana to shine

By VINCENT OPIYO

Can Harambee Stars upset Ghana at their home turf? This is the question lingering in the lips of many Kenyans as the team prepares for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group “F” qualifier against the Black Stars at the 40,000-seater Accra Sports stadium on Saturday from 9pm.

Ghana boasts of seven wins against Kenya's two in 11 meetings with two matches ending in a draw.

The four-time continental champions have hosted Kenya thrice in Accra but lost once when they went down 3-1 on June 13, 2003 in a friendly match.

French coach Sebastien Migne revealed his charges were not under pressure despite both nations having already qualified for the 24-team competition will be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The two teams will be fighting for the group leadership. Kenya top the group on seven points, one ahead of Ghana.

Kenya shocked the fancied Black Stars 1-0 in their reverse qualifying fixture at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in September last year.

“Even if it were a crucial qualification match, we still would've taken it easy,” the 46-year-old Migne said, moments before they boarded a six-hour flight to the west African nation via Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The 22-man squad safely touched down at Kotoka International Airport, Accra Thursday afternoon and are set to feel the pitch at Accra Friday evening.

“This will be a chance for me to gauge the players ahead of Afcon finals,” Migne added.

The former Congo Brazzaville coach has however come under sharp criticism from a section of fans over a last minute exclusion of Zambia-based hitman Jesse Were.

The Zesco United striker, who has made 26 appearances for Kenya, was called up to replace Japan-based Michael Olunga, who sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty.

Despite his great form both in the Zambian league and in African club football, Migne seemed to have other ideas.

Libya-based Masoud Juma, Sofapaka’s Pistone Mutamba, Kakamega Homeboyz sharpshooter and current league top scorer Allan Wanga are the strikers who made the cut.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah took his players through their paces on Wednesday night at the match venue.

Captain Asamoah Gyan alongside Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and striker Raphael Dwamena were excluded from the initial 23-man squad with injuries.