Harambee Stars jet out for Ghana showdown in Accra

By VINCENT OPIYO

Harambee Stars early Thursday morning jetted out of the country for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana in Accra.

The match will be played on Saturday at Ohen Djan Sports Stadium in Accra from 9pm.

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné said their will be looking to give a good account of themselves ahead of the Cup of Nations finals.

The Kenyans top Group F on seven points, one ahead of Ghana.

The two nations have already qualified for the 24-team competition that goes down in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

“We are not under pressure. Even if it were a crucial qualification match, we still would have taken it easy. This will be a chance for me to gauge the players ahead of Afcon,” Migné is quoted as saying in a statement.

A three-week camp in France has also been lined up in May ahead of the continents premier competition.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Erick Ouma

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzales, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata, Dennis Odhiambo, Johanna Omollo, Erick Johanna, Paul Were, Christopher Mbamba

Forwards: Masud Juma, Pistone Mutamba, Allan Wanga