Harambee Stars land in Egypt ahead of Afcon kick off

The Kenya national football team, Harambee Stars touched base in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday night ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway on Friday.

This comes after the team’s 19-day residential camp in France, a precursor to the continental showpiece.

The team travelled to Cairo straight from their training base in Marcoussis, France and headed to their team hotel just a few metres from the June 30 Stadium where they will play their Group C matches.

Kenya played two friendly matches in Europe, winning 1-0 against Madagascar and sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with the DRC, in the run-up to the tourney.

The team is set to hold a light training session on Wednesday as the clock ticks towards their opening match against Algeria on Sunday

Harambee Stars has been pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania.

The first match will be against Algeria on June 23. Tanzania will be up next on June 27, before Kenya winds up her group stage matches against Senegal on July 1, 2019.