By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

This year’s Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup will only have nine nations taking part after South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo pulled out due to logistical challenges.

They join Ethiopia who were the first to withdraw citing a similar reason. The development has forced the reorganization of the groups and fixtures.

This year’s edition will now have two groups and not three as earlier planned.

Kenya's Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, will now be in Group B alongside Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar. They kick off their title defence against Tanzania on Sunday and not minnows Djibouti as earlier scheduled.

The tournament has also been moved from Jinja and will now be played at the Lugogo Stadium. Harambee Stars leaves for Kampala on Friday.

DRAW

Advertisement

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti