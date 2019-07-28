Harambee Stars meet Tanzania in grudge match

By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

Kenya’s Harambee Stars Sunday begin their quest for a ticket to 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in the first leg match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match kicks off at 4pm and Tanzania will be out to exact revenge on Kenya, who beat them 3-2 in their Group C match of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament on June 26 in Egypt.

Kenya has never qualified for the 16-nation competition restricted for players plying their trade in the domestic leagues.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne’s charges boast three wins and a draw in their last four meetings.

But last month’s 3-2 win at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where Kenya were forced to dig deeper to dismiss a stubborn Tanzania at group stage is a pointer to what awaits Harambee Stars.

One major weakness for Kenya is that most players who competed in Afcon ply their trade abroad as opposed to Tanzania who are likely to field seven of their stars who featured in Egypt.

Some local-based players who competed in Afcon like forward John Avire (Sofapaka) and winger Paul Were (unattached) did not link up with the team, while others like midfielder Francis Kahata (Simba FC), Cliff Nyakeya (Al Masr) and goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo (Yanga FC) were in the initial Chan squad but they have since become ineligible after landing greener pastures in Tanzania and Egypt.

But, their absence could be a blessing in disguise for players like John Oyemba and Joash Onyango, both who only warmed the bench, and Bernard Ochieng, who was used as a substitute in the 24-nation event.

Players, especially the likes of James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, Whyvone Isuza of AFC Leopards, Clifton Miheso of second-tier team Kenya Police, and Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkirui will be keen to show Migne they deserved to be on the plane to Egypt.

It will be a huge test for Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Saruni whose absence from Migne’s Afcon squad invited a lot of criticism for the Frenchman.

The exclusion of Kenyan Premier League top scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars from the squad to Egypt was also a major talking point. He now has a chance to prove himself against Tanzania’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula who is one of the top shot stoppers in the region.

Striker Kipkirui and midfielder Samuel Onyango were in fine form for Gor Mahia last season, jointly contributing 17 goals. On Sunday afternoon, Harambee Stars will rely on them for goals in a match in which Ayub Timbe's younger brother, the 18-year-old Musa Masika is expected to make his debut.

Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije was appointed Tanzania’s acting coach on July 11 after Nigerian Emmanuel Amunike was shown the door following a disastrous campaign by Taifa Stars in 2019 Afcon.

Ndayi is optimistic of getting a good result.

“Players have gelled well. I’m confident if we play as a unit we will do well. We must get a good result,” Ndayiragije told Tanzanian Football Federation official portal mid this week.

His new captain, John Bocco, expects a difficult match, but which “Tanzania will hope to win to make sailing to the next round easier.”

Kenya will entertain Tanzania in return leg on August 4 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks);

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia);

Midfielders: Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka/Captain), Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika, Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Clifton Miheso (Kenya Police)

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia).