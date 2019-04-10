Harambee Stars players finally receive Sh50 million Ruto pledge
Wednesday April 10 2019
Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday confirmed it had wired Sh50million to the accounts of all players and staff that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, as was promised to the national team by Deputy President William Ruto.
FKF said the money had been disbursed to the players and members of the technical bench accounts from the Sh244 million they had received from the government to prepare the team for the forthcoming Cup of Nations.
