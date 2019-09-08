By JEFF KINYANJUI

A new look Harambee Stars will face Uganda Cranes in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani Sunday afternoon.

In the absence of key players like captain Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omolo, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed amongst others, coach Francis Kimanzi will definitely have new faces in his starting lineup.

Bandari midfielder Collins Agade will most likely debut for the national team, slotting just in front of the defenders and could be joined by Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma in midfield.

At the back, Joash Onyango is expected to partner youngster Michael Kibwage in central defence while Kariobangi Sharks defender Samuel Olwande is also in line for a debut at right-back.

Michael Olunga will lead the goal hunt with Eric Johanna and Ayub Timbe running the left and right flanks respectively.

The match kicks off at 4pm.

Probable line up

Starting Xi: Patrick Matasi (GK), Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Michael Kibwage, Samuel Olwande, Collins Agade, Kenneth Muguna, Ayub Timbe, Eric Johanna, Lawrence Juma and Michael Olunga (captain)