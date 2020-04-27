Harambee Stars prodigy dismisses Simba link

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Mike Kibwage has denied he is in talks with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Multiple sources in Tanzania reported that the player is in talks with the Tanzanian champions who view him as a potential replacement to Ivorian defender Pascal Serge Wawa who could be playing his last season for the club.

Kibwage has now refuted the claims saying he is fully committed to KCB FC at the moment.

"I had an interview with a Tanzanian journalist and I think a lot of things were quoted out of context. Simba is a big club in Tanzania and I respect that but I wish to clarify that I haven't talked to anyone at the club over a possible move," he told Nation Sport on Monday.

"I am contracted to KCB at the moment and fully committed to the club," added the upcoming centre back.

With the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) suspended due to the government directive on public gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus, the defender says his target is to ensure he is safe and fit.

"I am working out regularly at home and ensuring my family and I are safe. I want to be fit and ready when the league resumes and that is what matters at the moment," he expalined.