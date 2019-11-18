By JEFF KINYANJUI

Johanna Omolo believes the national football team, Harambee Stars, have what it takes to qualify for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Belgium-based midfielder was an integral part of the squad that qualified for the this year's edition after 15 years in the cold. With Francis Kimanzi having made some changes to the 2019 Afcon squad, Omolo reckons that the team has improved.

“The team has really improved – the quality is better and you can see it how we play. There’s more confidence and everyone is willing to give everything for the shirt and country,” said the Cercle Brugge midfielder.

Omolo played the full 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw against Egypt in the opening 2021 Afcon qualifier last Thursday and is expected to start when Kenya hosts Togo on Monday evening at Kasarani.

He has cautioned his teammates against underrating the Sparrow Hawks who started their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to Comoros at home.

“It was an important point for us because we were playing away and it gives us an advantage as we play Togo at home. However modern football is very different, it really doesn’t matter if you are playing at home or away – what is important is how prepared you are for the battle. We have prepared well for this particular game and are very focused on accomplishing our target which is to win,” said Omolo.

