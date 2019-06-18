Harambee Stars set to leave Paris for Cairo ahead of Afcon

Harambee Stars will leave their Paris base for Cairo, Egypt Tuesday evening ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.

The Stars, who have been in Paris for the last 19 days, leave the French capital at 5pm EAT and are expected to touch down in Cairo at 9pm EAT where they will set camp before the tournament.

Kenya, who are making a return to the biennial continental showpiece after 15 years, open their Afcon campaign against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo before taking on neighbours Tanzania four days later. Kenya will square it off with pre-tournament favourites Senegal in their final Group C match on July 1.