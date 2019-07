Harambee Stars to start Afcon 2021 qualifiers in Cairo

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The national men football team, Harambee Stars, will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign away to Egypt's Pharaohs in November.

Kenya, who are in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros, will then return to Nairobi to host Togo.

It will be a nostalgic match for Harambee Stars assistant coach Francis Kimanzi who was picked a four-match ban in Lome back in June 2012 for allegedly assaulting a match official during the 1-0 loss to the Sparrow Hawks in a 2013 Afcon qualifier. Kimanzi, then head coach, was fined Sh840,000 in addition to the ban.

Similarly, it will be a sweet reunion for head coach Sebastien Migne with his mentor Claude Le Roy. The duo worked together for close to seven years at the Congo Brazaville national team.

The first and second round of matches will be played back to back between November 11-19 with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31-September 8 next year.

Kenya will welcome Comoros for the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg.