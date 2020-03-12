By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international John Avire finally made his debut for Egyptian side Tanta SC on Wednesday as the club played to a barren draw with Wadi Degla at the Tanta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The former Sofapaka striker started the Egyptian Premier League match but was rested in the 77th minute, Abdel Rahman taking his place.

Avire signed for the club mid last year in a move that stirred controversy with his parent club Sofapaka revealing they were not involved despite the player being under contract with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Robert Muthomi had allegedly aided the player’s transfer and he was temporarily suspended over the same. Even though he was later acquitted of any wrong doing by the federation following investigations, he was replaced by former Communication chief Barry Otieno.

Avire was issued a temporary International Transfer Certificate (ITC) by Fifa two weeks ago, allowing him to feature for the club slightly over seven months since he put pen to paper.

According to a reliable source, the two clubs are now in talks and they could reach an agreement soon.

“Sofapaka have toned down a bit and lowered their demands. Tanta SC now have to fulfil their promise but the good thing is that Avire is now free to play,” the source told Nation Sport.