Harambee Stars striker continues impressive form

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Kashiwa Reysol thrashed Avispa Fukuoka 4-0 in a Japanese J2 League match at the Sankyo Frontier on Sunday.

Japanese midfielder Ataru Esaka opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Olunga doubled the lead in the 36th as Kashiwa went into the break on the front foot.

Olunga made it 3-0 in the 49th before setting up Brazilian Matheus Salvo in the 69th minute to complete the rout.

With four matches to the end of the season, Kashiwa is at the helm of the J2 league with 75 points from 38 matches, five more than second-placed Montedio Yamagata.

Olunga has been in scintillating form this season having scored 18 goals in 25 appearances for the promotion-chasing Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashiwa play fourth-placed Omiya Ardija at the Nack5 Stadium next Saturday.